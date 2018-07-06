Share:

Rawalpindi - Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has carried out operations against drug mafia across the country and recovered 650 kg narcotics besides nabbing 22 suspected smugglers, informed ANF HQs spokesman on Thursday.

He said a female smuggler has also been detained while 7 vehicles being used for transportation of drugs have been impounded.

According to him, Anti Narcotics Force conducted some 19 operations in different parts of country against the drug mafia and seized 531.7 kg narcotics valuing Rs 835.49 million in international market.

The seized drugs comprised of 524.5 kg Hashish, 105 kg Opium, 19.5 kg heroin and 970 grams Amphetamine.

Most of the recovered drugs were intended to be smuggled abroad, he said.

He said Anti Narcotics Force Quetta in an intelligence based operation carried out at District Chagai seized 480 kg Hashish from a dry nullah in gen area Zard, District Chagai.

As per initial information, the drugs were intended to be handed over to another narcotics gang. The accused escaped the spot. In another operation, ANF Quetta recovered 9 kg Hashish from personal possession of the accused identified as Hidayat Ullah resident of Lasbella.

He was arrested near Main gate Sadabahar Bus Terminal Sairab Road, Tehsil & District, Quetta. In third operation ANF Quetta recovered 100 kg Opium from General area Kalag Tehsil and District Panjgur. The accused fled the spot.

He added ANF Rawalpindi arrested one accused Shan Iqbal resident of Attock and recovered 1.2 kg Hashish from personal possession of the accused near Haji Shah Mor, Bus Stop, Attock.

In another operation, ANF intercepted a motorcycle near Chungi Chowk, Kohat Rawalpindi Road, Jand City, District Attock and recovered 1.5 kg Hashish from personal possession of the three accused namely Abid Waqas, Muhammad Aslam and Ikram Gul they are residents of Attock.

In third operation ANF intercepted a motorcycle Honda near Attock Petrol Pump Ghouri Town, Islamabad and recovered 4 kg Hashish from personal possession of the accused identified as Muhammad Babar resident of Islamabad.

In fourth operation ANF Rawalpindi recovered 4 kg Hashish from personal possession of the accused identified as Muhammad Abdullah resident of Rawalpindi. He was arrested near Shell Pump, near Marir Chowk, Rawalpindi. In fifth operation, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 2 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the accused namely Jalal Khan resident of Sawat. He was arrested near Madina Cash and Carry, Khana Pull Stop, Islamabad. In the sixth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Suzuki Mehran Opposite CDA Stop, Service Road, I-10/1, Islamabad and recovered 5 Kg Heroin from 5x accused identified as Ashfaq, Taimur, Farooq and Imran residents of Charsadda and Shafaat Khan, resident of Peshawar. In seventh operation ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Mehran Car near Green View Marriage Jall Dhoke Kala Khan Service Road, Rawalpindi and recovered 5 Kg Opium.

The drug was concealed in a petrol tank of said vehicle. A person on board identified as Muhammad Merharan, a resident of Hungu, was also apprehended during the operation.

He said ANF Lahore recovered 1.5 kg Hashish from personal possession of the accused identified as Nair Ali resident of Multan. He was arrested Tuman CNG Gujjar Kaoda Road, Multan.

In second operation ANF Lahore intercepted a Motorcycle near Jahaz Chowk, Wan Bhachran, District Mianwali and recovered 900 Grams Hashish from personal possession of the accused identified as Muhammad Ijaz and Muhammad Irfan both resident of Mianwali.

In third operation ANF Lahore intercepted a Toyota Hiace near Lari Adda Gate, College Road, Sargodha and recovered 3.6 Kg Hashish, Drug was recovered from personal possession of the 3x accused persons identified as Sher Rehman, Ismail and Saima Bibi residents of Mardan.

In fourth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Suzuki Liana in front of PSO Pump Muzafargarh Road, near Bahawalpur By Pass Chowk, Multan and recovered 15.6 Kg Hashish from the possession of the accused, identified as Muhammad Nasir, resident of Sialkot.

In fifth operation, ANF Lahore seized 230 Grams heroin by intercepting 2x UK Bound parcel being sent through a courier service company at Gujranwala. Heroin was concealed in print packing and labels.