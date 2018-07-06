Share:

KARACHI - Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday reserved judgment on a bail plea filed by suspended SSP Malir, Rao Anwar in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case, till July 10. The court also sought comments on geo-forensic report on Friday.

The complainant’s counsel, Salahuddin Panwar advocate submitted his arguments by saying that Naqeebaullah Mehsud and three others were killed in a fake encounter conducted by former SSP Malir, Rao Anwar, he said that Rao Awnar was at the spot when the staged encounter took place and it was proved through his mobile phone location.

He added that the ex SSP Malir, had informed the media at 1:21 claiming to kill Naqeebullah and three others in the encounter, but authentically, the encounter was staged at 3:21 and it can be proved through the video footages. The counsel contended that it is proved that the encounter was preplanned, he added that the media representatives were asked to reach the spot before two horse of the encounter. Rao Anwar was found accused in the investigation. He added that many encounters which were supervised by ex SSP Malir were also found one-sided. He pleaded the court not to allow his bail plea.

The complainant’s counsel further argued that Rao Anwar had disclosed the names of the deceased before the encounter. “How is possible that the police had identified them before the encounter” said Salahuddin Panwar, he added that it can be proved that Naqeebullah and others were already in the custody of the police.

The court has directed the prosecution to produce video-records of the media talks of Rao Anwar, regarding the encounter, in which Naqeebullah and others were killed. The court sought arguments on the geo-fencing report. While talking to the media affter the court proceeding, Investigation Office SSP Dr Rizwan has said that the police is still conducting raids to arrest the offenders, and the court was informed about the efforts for the arrest of the suspects. SSP Dr Rizwan believed that influential people including Rao Anwar are still backing the suspects, but the officer is hopeful to arrest them.

The officer said that the investigating police team has done its work honestly and produced the solid evidence before the court.

He added that the people feel secure and the kidnapping and fake encounters cases were reduced after the arrest of the accused involved in such heinous crimes.

Earlier, suspended SSP Malir Rao Anwar and his other subordinates were brought to the court.

In the last hearing, Rao Anwar lawyer had submitted his final arguments before the court and tried to defend his client, main suspect of the staged encounter.

The suspended SSP and his 11 detained subordinates with around 15 absconding officers are accused of abducting an aspiring model, Naseemullah, better known as Naqeebullah Mehsud, for ransom and killing him with three other detainees by dubbing them “militants” in a staged encounter in a Malir locality on Jan 13.