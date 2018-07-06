Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - The Awami Workers Party [AWP] is again contesting PP-121 constituency of Toba city from where the AWP leader Farooq Tariq had contested on his party ticket but had faced defeat. Now its district president Zubair Chaudhry is contesting in Farooq Tariq’s place. Farooq Tariq told The Nation on Sunday that the decision to contest again the just one and same seat from PP-121 Toba was to keep the revolutionary traditions alive.

He said the AWP had fielded a peasants and workers’ leader in a constituency where the working class was facing a real hardship due to policies of the parties of landlords. “I contested for Punjab Assembly seat from my hometown constituency in 2013 general election and gained a few votes. It did not correspond to the election campaign we have launched this year,” he said, and added, “We have organised over 60 public meetings and the attendance of our public meetings was not less than PTI or PMLN.”

He claimed that a great enthusiasm was witnessed among people belonging to ordinary class of Toba Tek Singh. “I lost the election on election day myself as I was the only candidate who had acted upon the code of conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] which had prohibited providing transport for the voters and also it had strictly asked not to put up camps near the polling stations while all other candidates violated the code of conduct despite a promise they had made at joint meetings with the local administration,” he maintained. “I also lost the elections because we could not match in any way the money spent on elections. I was victim of abiding by the rules and regulations of election commission.” he added.

He stated that he would not contest the upcoming July 25 polls because of some health issues. “However, the AWP would do its best for the success of its candidate Muhammad Zubair Chaudhry,” he said.