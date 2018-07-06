Share:

At least judging on goals scored so far. The 12 goals the Red Devils have managed is more than any other team at the tournament. Striker Romelu Lukaku, the sixth most expensive player at the World Cup, has scored four of them and you wouldn’t bet against the Manchester United striker to add to his tally. In their Round of 16 3-2 comeback win against Japan, Belgium showed they can score different types of goals, with two headers getting them back on level terms. Against Brazil, the potent attack will face one of the world’s best defences. The idea of Brazil playing carefree, samba-style soccer where they are happy to concede four as long as they score five, hasn’t been valid for a long time. They of course have plenty of attacking talent but the team is built around a defence that has kept 19 clean sheets in 25 matches. They have conceded just one World Cup goal so far.