And they must stop him without midfield enforcer Casemiro. The Real Madrid midfielder is suspended for the quarter-final clash after picking up two yellow cards. De Bruyne has yet to hit the dizzying heights in this tournament as he did during Manchester City’s title-winning season. The playmaker looked out of sorts for much of Belgium’s win over Japan. But when his team needed him most he burst into life – charging from his own penalty box and playing a perfect pass as Belgium hit a stoppage time winner. With Casemiro out, Brazil will likely look to Fernandinho to stifle De Bruyne. The two are Manchester City teammates so will know all about each other, but that doesn’t mean Fernandinho can stop De Bruyne when he plays at his dazzling best. Occasionally prone to petulance, De Bruyne will have to keep his head if he wants to play in a potential semi-final. He is one of five Belgian players who would be suspended if they pick up a yellow card.