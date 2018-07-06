Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Capital City Police Officer B.A Nasir on Thursday visited the digital operations room and different administrative branches at the office of DIG (Operations).

According to a police spokesman, DIG Shehzad Akbar and SP Security Ammara Athar were also present on this occasion. DIG (Operations) Shehzad Akbar briefed the city police chief about functions and working of the Operations Room.

While talking to police officers, the CCPO said that the basic purpose of visiting the DIG office was to motivate police officials working in different branches. “This is our first priority to provide justice to citizens. Lahore Police have taken several IT-initiatives to serve public with full commitment and devotion” the CCPO said. “We should serve citizens with honesty. The IT initiatives will help department ensure strict security monitoring during the General Elections.”

The CCPO also said, “This is our priority to improve public dealing in police stations and working of police officials. Officials deployed at police stations should deal public with very polite attitude and help them with full sympathy,” he added.