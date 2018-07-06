Share:

LAHORE - Commissioner Mujtaba Paracha visited River Ravi in Shahdarra and Saggian areas to review flood arrangements. Rescue 1122 also presented a mock exercise of saving lives of people. The commissioner directed authorities concerned to remove encroachments on the riverbed. Mjtaba Paracha stressed the need for joint efforts to deal with any emergency. The commissioner also visited Flood Control Room set up in DC Office where Deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq briefed him about the control room working. The DC said that focal persons of PDMA, Irrigation, Meteorological Department, Rescue 1122 are working in control room.