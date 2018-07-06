Share:

Karandaaz partners with female entrepreneurs

ISLAMABAD (PR): The country's leading promoter of financial inclusion, Karandaaz Pakistan has signed financing agreements with 15 successful female entrepreneurs who took part in the Women Entrepreneurship Challenge - 2017. The entrepreneurs will receive grants and investment worth an estimated Rs 64 million to expand their businesses. The Challenge, funded by UK's Department for International Development (DFID), facilitates growth of women-led businesses by providing them technical support and an opportunity to raise investments from Karandaaz. More than 650 women-led businesses applied for the 2017 Challenge, of which 36 received business development training through Karandaaz's partner organisations: Invest2lnnovate (i2i) and a consortium of the National Incubator Centers of Lahore and BUITEMS, Quetta.

Ali Sarfraz, CEO Karandaaz, explained, "Karandaaz partners with women entrepreneurs so they can realize the true potential of their ideas. We are happy to share that the Women Entrepreneurship Challenge 2018 is currently accepting applications from more women- led businesses and this time we have planned to provide the selected businesses customized support. They may also be eligible to receive financing from Karandaaz at the end."

Patricia Seex, DFID's Head of Economic Growth, speaking at the event, said, "The aim of this project is bigger than supporting these women to grow their businesses and create jobs for others. It will create role models to inspire other women entrepreneurs."

Sir Syed University, KHA sign MoU

KARACHI (PR): A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology and Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) to promote sports among the youth in Karachi. The signing ceremony was witnessed by the officials like Chancellor SSUET, Jawaid Anwar, Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof Dr Muhammad Afzal Haque, Convenor Sports, Waqas Jawaid Bukhari, etc. MoU between the two organizations was signed to ensure that students develop their physical and motor capacities to lead active and healthy lives in the society. It addresses the challenges being faced by the youth in the society that prevent them grow. “Sir Syed University has committed itself to take care of its students’ health and their physical activeness,” Chancellor Jawaid Anwar added.

Sports Convenor, SSUET, Waqas Jawaid Bukhari said the bond between Sir Syed University and Karachi Hockey Association is longstanding and strong.

With resolve to work together in areas of common interest, it has been agreed between the two parties to allow students, faculty and the staff of Sir Syed University to park their vehicles in KHA premises.

According to the terms of MoU, KHA will groom SSUET students in sports particularly in hockey and facilitate them in other healthy activities. Regular upkeep, lighting arrangement shall be made by KHA, while security arrangements/watchmen for parking during daytime will be provided by SSUET.

LG expands investments

KARACHI/SEOUL (PR): LG Electronics’ recent investment in US-based Bossa Nova Robotics marks the first overseas investment in a robotics partner by LG following a number of deals with Korean startups over the past year. In total, LG has committed over USD 90 million to robotics startups in the first 12 months of its investment initiative. Bossa Nova Robotics is the leading provider of real-time, on-shelf product data for the global retail industry which helps run large-scale retail stores efficiently by automating collection and analysis of on-shelf inventory data. Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, has been testing Bossa Nova’s shelf-scanning robots in a number of stores since last year.

The funding of Bossa Nova follows LG’s investments in four other Korea-based robotics companies: Acryl, SG ROBOTICS, Robotis and Robostar.

These investments complement LG’s own efforts to bring service robots to market in the very near future to become a core growth engine for the company. LG has already deployed a number of robots in Korea for trial service, with its Guide Robot and Cleaning Robot dispatched to assist travelers at South Korea’s largest airport during the winter games in Pyeong Chang. Earlier this year at CES, LG introduced three new CLOi concept robots specifically developed for commercial use inhigh-traffic locations such as hotels and supermarkets.

LG’s CLOi robots are being developed in parallel to ThinQ products, LG’s AI brand for consumer electronics and home appliances.