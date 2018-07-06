Share:

HAFIZABAD - An MC Councillor was threatened with dire consequences for supporting PML-N candidate for PP-71 Dr. Muzaffar Ali Sheikh.

On the report lodged by him, the police have registered a case against the unidentified accused and have started investigation on scientific lines. No arrest has so far been made.

According to FIR, a close confidant of Dr Muzaffar Ali Sheikh, Sheikh Gulzar Ahmad along with his brother was campaigning in Mohallah Sharifpura when the accused called him from his cell phone threatening him to be killed if he did not refrain from campaigning for Dr Muzaffar Ali Sheikh.

District President PML-N Mian Afzal Hussain Tarar, former minister Saira Afzal Tarar and other PML-N leaders have strongly condemned the threatening posture of their rivals and declared that PML-N leaders would not be harassed and they would continue their peaceful campaign and would surely be victorious in the elections.