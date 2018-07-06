Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exports of leather products from the country increased by 8 percent during the first eleven months of the fiscal year 2017-18 as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan exported leather products worth $478.857m during July-May (2017-18) against the imports of $443.430 million in July-May (2016-17), showing growth of 7.99pc, according to the PBS. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of leather products increased by 21.60 percent in May 2018 when compared to the exports of May 2017. –APP

The leather products’ exports in May 2018 were recorded at $43.847 million compared to the exports of $36.059 million in May 2017.

Among these products, the exports of leather garments increased by 15.10 percent in may 2018 compared to exports of May 2017 while the exports of leather gloves surged by 31.67 percent and other leather products by 28.29 percent.

