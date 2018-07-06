Share:

KARACHI - At least five firefighters were wounded in a fire extinguishing operation at a foam manufacturing factory in Karachi’s SITE area on Thursday.

The fire initially broke out before the arrival of factory workers and staffers while a watchman was present when incident occurred.

As being informed two fire tenders dispatched to fire site and started extinguish operation but more fire tenders were called due to intensity of the fire. Following the incident police rushed on the spot.

Police said that the fire broke out at the godown of the factory located on the ground floor of the multi-storey building which engulfed the other floors of the factory comprised on around one acre. The fire has completely gutted the factory damaged the stuff worth millions of rupees.

The firefighters completely doused the fire but it erupted again later in the day. A section of the building collapsed due to the intensity of the fire and explosions were heard from inside.

A total 16 fire tenders from the Karachi Municipal Corporation and two from the Pakistan Navy and one from the Karachi Port Trust participated in the fire extinguish work while a snorkel, and a water browser remained engaged in efforts to douse the blaze.

No lives were lost in the incident but five firefighters were injured. The firefighters injured while attempting to extinguish the fire included Naveed, Liaquat Ali, Nasir, Saeed and Ali. They were taken to nearby hospital for medical treatment and later released from the hospital after medical first aid.