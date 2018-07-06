Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has ordered an investigation into a sinkhole, which surfaced on a Gulshan-e-Ravi road. He said that report should be submitted after comprehensive investigation and immediate steps should be taken to fill the sinkhole. Similarly, alternative arrangements should be made to keep the traffic flow smooth, he added.

Also, the city administration has taken the notice of a sinkhole surfaced on a road in Gulshan-e-Ravi and directed the assistant commissioner to get it fixed. Also the chief traffic officer was ordered to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

Meanwhile, the city administration i announced sending notices to the government buildings which will be identified as dangerous. Reportedly, 277 of 488 dangerous building were repaired and 147 demolished while work on 144 was underway. Separately the price control magistrates Thursday imposed Rs21,500 fine on fleecing shopkeepers while 28 were booked and 42 arrested.