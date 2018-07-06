Share:

Rawalpindi - Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Tariq Banuri visited Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) here on Thursday. He was received by Vice Chancellor (VC) FJWU Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir and other faculty members upon his arrival.

Chairman HEC Dr Tariq Banuri, while addressing the faculty and students, said HEC is striving hard for the promotion of higher education in Pakistan. He said efforts are also being made to invest in the economy, funding system, and to mobilize resources in backward areas, invest in IT (information technology), translating programs and capacity building of faculty and university. He said training programs would also be organized for training teachers. “HEC and university administration both want to help students to secure their future and to transform them into successful citizens,” he said.

He said we are not changing the policy but will review problems and will find solutions. “Our focus is on how to improve the quality of education in Pakistan,” Chairman HEC said. VC FJWU Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir said that education paved the way for development of sustainable societies and economic and social justice.

She said the address of Chairman HEC would provide an exposure to broad perspectives and learning opportunities for faculty and students. VC FJWU Dr Samina Amin Qadir presented a souvenir to Chairman HEC Dr Tariq Banuri.