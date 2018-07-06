Share:

Islamabad - As pre-monsoon showers hit various parts of the country, eye infections will become very common during the season of monsoon especially affecting children and resulting in serious problems due to lack of healthcare awareness among the masses, a medical health professional warned on Thursday.

Talking to a private news channel, senior ophthalmologist Dr Nasir Zia urged people not to ignore symptoms like redness, swelling or burning sensation in the eyes and consult an ophthalmologist during the season. He said that conjunctivitis is the most common eye infection during these wet months, which increases to 40-60% during the monsoon and is more among children.

Experts also said that dryness of eyes during the monsoon season triggers most of the problems including stye. The Masses in general and parents have been advised to take extra care attributed to surging humidity during monsoon consequently leading to varied categories of eye infections. Parents and teachers should keep an eye on signs of vision problems among kids for timely treatment as healthy eyes are a critical part of the development of kids, he added. Vision screening should be part of every child’s routine check-ups even if the problems aren’t noted, he said, adding that comprehensive eye examination by a professional should not be avoided. Nasir Zia said that most of the time, vision problems aren’t obvious, and the best way to catch issues early is through vision screening.

He informed that people should avoid sharing towels and similar personal items because infections mostly spread through hands, clothes and other commonly touched items.

If someone has developed an eye problem, his/her family members should wash hands after administering drops to avoid the spread of infection. In case of a red eye, one should avoid over-the-counter eye drops and seek expert advice and people must avoid using contact lens during the season, he advised.