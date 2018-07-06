Share:

CM LOS ANGELES Ashley Graham wants to ‘change the world’. The 30-year-old beauty has emerged as one of the world’s best known models over recent years, and the curvaceous star has revealed she’s determined to ‘’redefine the global definition of beauty’’. Ashley explained: ‘’I’m always going to be me, but this isn’t only about standing up and saying, ‘Hey, I am who I am.’ My goal is to make a change in the world. It’s about women - all women - saying ‘I’m included in this.’ ‘’We need to work together to redefine the global definition of beauty as beyond size.’’–CM