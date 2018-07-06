Share:

CDA ready to cope with any expected monsoon emergency

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) has made all possible arrangements and is fully prepared to meet any expected emergency in Islamabad during monsoon rains.

A senior official of the civic agency said although there is no forecast for any flood risk but CDA will remain committed to cope with any untoward emergency by establishing a flood relief cell.

The CDA high ups ordered officials to ensure timely removal of stagnant water besides issuing warnings to people living in low-lying areas.

He said slum resident in sectors F-6, F-7/4, G-8/1, G-7/3, G-7/2, G-7/1 would be warned separately through notices and public announcement to remove illegal structures along drains.–APP

Non-provision of funds delays third phase of signal-free corridor project

ISLAMABAD: The third phase of signal free corridor project was delayed owing to the non-provision of funds, being built from Zero point to Rawat and commuters continue to face acute traffic jam problems.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) started construction work on the project in 2015 and project was due to be completed within two years.

Talking to APP, Project Director, Mumtaz Hussain said that the previous government had approved Rs 10.75 billion for the third phase but due to a delay in approval from Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) the amount had not been released to continue the project.

He said pre-qualification of the project has already been executed and they are just waiting for ECNEC’s approval, he added. He said the project would consist of two phases and Rs5, 000 million were earmarked for each phase.

The area from Koral to Naval Anchorage would be constructed in the first phase while the remaining part would be covered in the second phase, he added.

Meanwhile, travelling daily on Islamabad Expressway from Koral to Rawat or vice versa has become a nightmare for commuters where traffic remains clogged for hours.

Shakir Abbasi, who daily commutes from Bahria Town to Sector G-6, said it was a nerve-shattering job to reach his office in time or to get back home in urgency, as a lot of time gets wasted due to long queues of heavy vehicles.–APP