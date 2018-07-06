Share:

London:- Britain's heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua says Wembley just added a "fourth lion to the den" as he committed to staging his next two bouts at the historic stadium. The 28-year-old has fights planned for Wembley on September 22 this year and April 13 next year. "I am returning to Wembley after two mega fights in Cardiff," Joshua said. "Being north London born and raised it is in my blood. "The opportunity to fight in such an iconic stadium is normally a once in career opportunity, so to be given the chance to fight there again is amazing. "Wembley just added a fourth lion to the den.