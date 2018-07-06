Share:

HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM - Former tehsil nazim and candidate for the seat of Provincial Assembly Muratab Ali Shah Kirmani withdrew his candidature in favour the electoral alliance made between PML-N candidate for NA-143 Rao Ajmal and Jugnu Mohsin, independent candidate for PP-184.

In this connection, a big public meeting was organised at the dera of Syed Shahnawaz Kirmani in suburban village Mauza Bhaike which was attended by hundreds of local political workers. Rao Ajmal and Jugnu Mohsin were also invited to the meeting. In the presence of hundreds of people, Syed Muratab Ali Shah Kirmani along with his brothers and other relatives announced his withdrawal from election race in favour of Jugnu-Ajmal alliance. On the occasion, hundreds of political workers and local dignitaries also announced their support to the electoral alliance between Jugnu Mohsin and Rao Ajmal. In his address, Rao Ajmal lauded the services of Kirmani family for uplift of the area.

“Murtaza Ali Shah’s withdrawal from election race has brightened the chances of victory of our electoral alliance. It will prove to be a milestone in local politics,” he pointed out. Jugnu Mohsin said that she entered politics not to become a lawmaker but to serve people of her area. She vowed to get people of her area rid of dynastic rule. She also pledged to bring corrupt politicians to their logical end.

OUR STAFF REPORTER