LAHORE - The consumers of PTCL in some areas of provincial capital have been facing suspension of landline service for the last six months due to construction of flyover in the area.

The consumers said that the service of PTCL in Defence Chowk was suspended in December 2017 and it was conveyed by the authorities that alternative arrangements would be made to facilitate the consumers. But in spite of repeated visits and complaints by the consumers no step has been taken for the restoration of landline service and it seemed that the staff of the local office was totally helpless in this regard. Many consumers want to continue PTCL service but a long delay in maintenance has forced them to disconnect the service.

They said the flyover had been completed two months ago but PTCL service in the area is not restored. They have demanded of the PTCL management to take steps for early restoration of the service.

Interestingly, the consumers have still been paying Rs 350 monthly regularly with a hope that the service would be restored soon. Like many other consumers, a consumer of number 36684522 has been visiting the office for the restoration of the service but the department has failed to restore the service. "SDO Haji Mansoor and Director Asif Noor and other officials have been assuring me that the service would be restored soon and do not go for disconnection but at every time they assured me tomorrow morning the service would be restored and that promise is not met," said Abdul Majid Butt a shopkeeper at the Defence Chowk.

He said first I had visited the office to disconnect the service but the PTCL administration assured me that it is temporary problem which would be resolved in a week.