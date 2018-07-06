Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company has been carrying out electricity shutdown of three to four hours in urban areas while rural areas are facing electricity loadshedding of more than six hours, besides frequent tripping and low voltage.

Official sources said that overall power demand until June 30 (during the tenure of last government) was around 23,000MW as compared to electricity generation of 22,600MW, showing a meager shortfall of only 350MW.

However, they said, the current electricity shortfall has crossed the edge of 5,000MW as rural and urban areas across the country are facing 6 to 10 hours electricity loadshedding respectively.

Currently, the electricity demand in the country exceeded to 25,000MW, however, the production is only 19800MW. Resultantly, Sindh, Balochistan and KP areas were facing severe electricity loadshedding, they claimed.

They said that the caretaker government is reluctant to produce power to avoid the increase in the cost of electricity despite the fact that capacity is available.

Lesco officials said that the suburbs of Okara, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib, which are considered as high loss feeders, are facing more power shutdowns as compared to the urban areas.

According to Lesco officials, there was no shortfall of power in Lesco's distribution system, as the company is being provided power more than its demand. They said that power allocation from the national grid for the company is around 2900MW while current demand is up to 3000MW but power outages of at least two to four hours have been reported in a number of areas. Experts have refuted the claims of the federal government regarding loadshedding, stating that more than 60 percent of the feeders across the province were facing loadshedding.

The citizens of the provincial capital said that they are experiencing unannounced power outages as LESCO failed to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity as promised.

While residents of Multan Road, Shahdara, Imamia Colony, Manawan, Jalo Mor, Harbanspura, Johar Town, Ali Town, WAPDA Town, Township, Green Town and Nishtar Colony faced the unscheduled loadshedding, they also complained that LESCO officials were not listening to their complaints and the helpline numbers provided on the electricity bills were unreachable. Moreover, several citizens complained of electronics being left damaged owing to the low voltage.

Officials said that as per policy, loadshedding is being carried out for two hours daily on feeders facing below 20 percent losses and six hours on those showing above 30 percent losses. They claimed that presently there are more than 1200 feeders of below 10 percent losses in Lahore where no power loadshedding is being observed while around 500 feeders, mostly in Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib, are suffering prolonged power suspension of up to six hours, due to power theft, non-payment of bills and high losses.