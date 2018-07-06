Share:

LAHORE - A session’s court in Lahore on Thursday held its second hearing of singer Meesha Shafi to submit her reply in the Rs1 billion defamation case filed against her by fellow artiste Ali Zafar.

At her first hearing that occurred on June 25, 2018, Shafi was requested to present a reaction to the maligning charges. However, she failed to show up in court or issue her statement. The court, while directing Shafi to file her response by July 5, restrained her from “making any derogatory remarks” against Zafar “in any manner on print or electronic or social media”, this was announced during her first hearing in the court.

According to the court orders on Thursday, a notice will now be shown outside Shafi’s home requesting her to show up in court with a reaction till August 13, 2018. Sessions judge Shahzad Ahmed passed the decision in today’s proceedings. Ali Zafar earlier had said that Shafi had erroneously blamed him for sexual harassment.

The petition issued by Teefa in Trouble actor read, “Shafi’s false allegations got her short notoriety however discoloured my notoriety around the entire world. The court is requested to impose a fine of Rs1 billion on her as compensation for the damages.”

In a statement on Twitter on Thursday, April 19, Meesha had accused Ali of sexually harassing her on more than one occasion. She wrote on twitter, “I have been subjected, on more than one occasion, to sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry. It has been an extremely traumatic experience for me and my family. I feel betrayed by his behaviour and attitude and I know that I’m not alone.”

Ali denied the allegations in a statement on the same day and wrote, “I categorically deny any and all claims of harassment lodged against me by Ms Shafi. He accused Meesha of disrespecting the #MeeToo campaign by contesting personal vendettas on social media.”

Following Meesha’s allegations, several women came forward on Twitter to also accuse Ali Zafar of harassment.

