Share:

KARACHI - A local court Thursday granted pre-arrest bail to MQM candidate and three others in a case pertaining attacking on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto caravan in Lyari.

Additional District Judge South, Sohail Lagari has granted applications for bail before arrest on the sum of 50,000 each.

Muttihida Qaumi Movement Pakistan candidate from PS 107 Rafiq Hangura, UC councillor Kabeer Hungoru, Naveed and Ahmed, who were nominated in a case pertaining attacking on Bilawal Bhutto during his visit in Lyari during the election campaign. The court also directed the accused to appear before the trail court with seven days. Javid Chattari advocate, applicants’ counsel has argued before the court that his clients were inducted in the FIR without any solid evidence and the case was politically motivated.

Chattari contended that the PPP workers, who were protesting against their own party leaders, were also nominated in the FIR.

Earlier, Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) had remanded an accused, Muhammad Adam in police remand. As many as 13 accused were identified as Haji Bawa, Rafiq Hingoro, Ismail, Naveed, Kamran, Adam, Kashan, Siddiq, Imran, Umar, Kabeer Hingoro, Rasheed Jatt and Karim, who were leading around 400-450 unknown persons. They were armed with stones and sticks. According to the prosecution, the accused had blocked the road to prevent the PPP leaders and workers from moving forward, the miscreants also reacted negatively and in order to create fear and terror among the people, they started throwing stones and attacked the Bilawal Bhutto’s caravan with sticks and stones as a result, some people including Yahya Jamil, Amir Baloch and Constable Mohammad Afzal got hurt. The case were registered in Kalri police station, police have submitted that the miscreants also damaged police mobiles and other private vehicles. The police dispersed the mob and got the road cleared and let the caravan move forward.