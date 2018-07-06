Share:

Islamabad - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize “Raag Rang” a music night at Bali Jatti Rooftop theatre, Lok Virsa on July 6. Renowned singers including Bushra Sadiq, Hasina Naaz, Bano Rehmat and Muskan will perform in the musical show and will entertain the audience.

The show will be followed by instrumental music performances by Alghoza, Sarangi, Flute, Sitar and Rubab.

Senior official of Lok Virsa Qamar Abbas told APP that all these talented singers would participate in the music show to entertain the audience and said that a large number of people from different walks of life would participate in the musical show.

Qamar Abbas said that our music reflects the rich musical heritage and cultural legacy, adding that Lok Virsa is making all out efforts to promote folk music of all the regions of Pakistan including Azad Jammu and Kashmir.