KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday initiated at least four inquiries and one investigation against the officials of different government department.

A regional board meeting was held at NAB Karachi under the chairmanship of director general NAB Karachi Mohammad Altaf Bawany. The Board was attended by directors of investigation wings and respective investigating teams of concerned cases. Various cases were deliberated upon and decisions were made.

According to the NAB Karachi spokesperson, investigation was authorised against officers of Agriculture Department Government of Sindh on the basis of allegations prima facie substantiated during the course of inquiry for embezzlement of Tractor subsidy scheme which covered around Rs1 billion for 11000 tractors to be provided to the growers in entire Sindh in 2013 and onwards for promotion of agricultural activity and yield.

Another decision was about to inquiry was authorized against management of Sindhi Jamat Cooperative Housing Society on the allegations of cheating public at large by way of bogus allotments with no land holding and by issuing fabricated and duplicate files. The offence was prima facie committed in year 2013 in Deh Khanto Karachi.

Similarly, inquiry was authorized against officers and officials of Federal Government’s Estate Office Karachi, on the allegations of allotment of government accommodations to unauthorized persons, unauthorized illegal occupation by retired officials and subletting. Also, during course of preliminary processing of complaint it was prima facie unearthed that there were a number of Federal Government’s properties that have been under possession of unauthorized persons running commercial basis without depositing any rent to Government.

Another inquiry was authorized against officers and officials of Revenue Department Government of Sindh on the allegations of illegal allotment of 173 acres of land various Dehs of District Dadu to one influential family without observing rules and procedure, thus prima facie causing loss of Rs103 million approximately to State exchequer. Inquiry was authorized against Commissioner and Additional Commissioner Inland Revenue (IRS) Zone-III on the allegations of illegal refunds approved and issued to several companies on the basis of bogus documents that prima facie caused loss to the national exchequer to the tune of Rs190 million.

DG NAB Mohammad Altaf Bawany issued directions to the investigating officers to conclude the cases on expeditious lines particularly in cases in strict adherence to the NAB law and SOP and constitution, the spokesperson added.