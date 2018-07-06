Share:

OKARA/GUJRANWALA - The Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) will fully support the candidates of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) in the general elections, said PAT district president Hafeez Qadri.

in an election meeting at the lawn of the district office of PAT at GT Road, he announced the PAT support for Rao Hassan Sikandar in NA-142 and Haji Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem Sadiq in PP-189 constituencies. The PAT district president said that the on 25th of July, 2018, the sun would rise with enormous success of PTI in the general elections. Present at the occasion, Rao Hassan Sikandar and Haji Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem Sadiq also addressed the meeting. They said that the PTI would make a new history of success in the district.

They said that the people of Okara would shed off all pressures of threats and fears and raise Imran Khan to the office of the prime minister of Pakistan with power of their vote. Only then Pakistan would come on the track of real democracy and progress, they said.

Meanwhile, two men were booked for violating election code of conduct in the NA-142 and PP-189 while 8,914 illegal banners and posters removed by the monitoring teams in Okara.

PTI candidate Rao Hassan Sikandar and Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem Sadiq were on their election campaign when one of their supporters Muhammad Hussain alias Dhola exploded crackers and fireworks.

The police had registered a case against the violator. Likewise, the PML-N candidates of NA-142 and PP-188 Chaudhry Riazul Haq Juj and former provincial minister Yawar Zaman were on election campaign in village 39/3R where their supporter Shafiq exploded crackers and fireworks. The police also registered a case against him.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarter Syed Nizarat Ali Shah directed the officers concerned that implementation on election code of conduct may be ensured at all costs. No one would be allowed to violate the ECP code of conduct, he said. Field officers urgently remove the banners, hoardings, steamers of those candidates who did not follow the code of conduct, he said.

Addressing a meeting at his office, he further directed the incharges of monitoring teams to submit their reports on daily basis so that action could be taken against the violators.

He emphasised upon the need to maintain a close liaison with SHOs of police stations so that monitoring teams could perform their duties without any fear and pressure. It was told in the meeting that in result of campaign against violation of code of conduct, 8,914 banners, posters have been got removed by the monitoring teams so far.

Meanwhile, two men died, a child and two women got injured in accidents. Abdur Rahman was going on motorcycle on Renala Khurd bypass with a child when an oncoming speedy car hit the bike. Abdur Rahman died on the spot and child got injured.

In a collision between a van and a bike, an unknown man died near village 21/4L and 2 women got injured. The police had registered cases accordingly.

