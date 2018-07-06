Share:

LAHORE - Justice Shahid Jamil Khan of the Lahore High Court Thursday dismissed for being withdrawn a petition challenging removal of Noorul Ameen Mengal as director general of Punjab Food Authority.

Previously, the court had sought detailed reply about removal of Mengal as DG PFA but on Thursday the petitioner withdrew his petition after which the court dismissed the same petition for being withdrawn.

Petitioner through his counsel had contended that the government was empowered to appoint director general at the PFA under section 10 of the Punjab Food Authority Act 2011.

The counsel questioned the powers of the government to remove the DG of the authority. He argued that the provincial government had no power to remove director of the authority. The board of members of the authority, however, he said could remove/change authority’s director general, he contended.

The counsel said no decision had been taken by the board members of the authority regarding removal of the DG. The interim government removed him from the office by exercising beyond its jurisdiction as it was mandate was just to ensure free and fair election, the counsel submitted.

The bench questioned the maintainability of the petition on which the counsel said that it was for the sake of public interest and was not the only matter of public servant’s removal, therefore, they were not required to approach the relevant services tribunal. He prayed the court to set aside the decision of the interim government regarding removal of Mengal and reinstate him as the authority’s director general.