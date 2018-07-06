Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) candidates for NA-218 Asad Ali Khan Junejo and Jaffar Ali Junejo (PS-48) withdraw in favour of independent candidate Roopchand Hotwani (NA-218) and Syed Ali Nawaz Shah (PS-48) on Thursday.

Syed Ali Nawaz Shah developed differences with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership. He left the party and taking part in the election as an independent candidate against the PPP candidates. He has been acquired the support of Sindh Democratic Alliance (SDA). Sources said that some other candidates would be withdrawn in his favour soon. Sources said that in last decade PPP elected candidates Pir Aftab Hussain and his little brother Pir Shafqat Hussain Jilani had allegedly failed to deliver in their constituencies.

However, PPP again awarded ticket to Pir Hassan Ali while in election campaign above candidate and his supported leaders and office bearers of the PPP were facing strong resistance of the voters in election campaign.

While Independent candidate Syed Ali Nawaz Shah was gaining warm welcome of the masses during his election campaign as he had served the masses as an MPA and ex-minister for agriculture, sources added.