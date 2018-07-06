Share:

Rawalpindi - Police on Thursday registered a case against four culprits on terrorism charges for their involvement in injuring a police officer during firing in the area Waris Khan, informed sources. The case was registered with Police Station (PS) Waris Khan on complaint of SHO/Inspector Muhammad Arham.

According to sources, Inspector/SHO Muhammad Arham, in a plaintiff, stated he along with other cops was conducting routine patrolling on Sir Syed Road when they spotted a suspicious car bearing registration number AES-299 with four persons on board. He added that police tried to stop the car for checking but the persons sitting inside it opened firing on the police party. He said he sustained a bullet injury in armed attack launched by the suspicious persons. SHO mentioned police managed to arrest the four attackers who were identified as Muhammad Nahim alias Guddu, Muhammad Yusaf, Amir Hassnain and Razi Gull. Weapons were also recovered from the possession of the attackers, he said. Taking action, police registered a case against the attackers under sections 324 (attempted murder) and 7 Anti Terrorism Act and begun investigation. A police officer told media the four accused would be presented before a court of law today (Friday) to obtain their physical remand for further reinvestigation.