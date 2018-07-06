Share:

HAFIZABAD - The local growers have protested against the black-marketing and artificial scarcity of fertilisers and called upon the authorities to take stern action against the companies and hoarders.

They demanded availability of fertilisers at fixed rate to enable them to maximise rice production to earn maximum foreign exchange.

Central Vice Chairman Kisan Board Pakistan Amanullah Chatha said that DAP and Potassium fertiliser are being sold in black-market. He said that the fertilisers were being sold at Rs2,071 per bag against the fixed price of Rs1,471 which is unjustified.

Hafizabad city received torrential rain during the past 12 hours which made the weather pleasant but created multiple problems for the citizens here. Most of the streets in the city were flooded with the rain water due to malfunctioning of sewerage system and overflowing of nullahs. The sullage gushed into the houses in most of the streets particularly in Garhi Awan, MohallahPirKalay Shah, MohallahDhabwala, Islampura, Alipur Road, Sagar Road. The Municipal Chairman alerted the sanitation staff and directed them to ensure that sewerage did not choked and ordered desilting of open drains on was footing. Due to efforts of the civic authorities, the rain water submerged most of the rain was drained off after three hour efforts.

Meanwhile, the city police have registered a case against a fiendish youngman Mushtaq alias Malangi of MohallahRehmatabad on the charge of attempting to ravish an 11-year-old girl of the same locality.

According to FIR, the accused lured away Sakina Bibi to his house where he attempted to criminally assaulted her but she raised an alarm as a result of which he ran away. The police were raiding different places to arrest the accused but to no avail.