ISLAMABAD - After hearing arguments of the legal counsels of former information minister Pervaiz Rasheed and former chairman PTV Attaul Haq Qasmi, the Supreme Court on Thursday summoned former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and former secretary finance Waqar Masood to appear before the court ON Monday in the case related to the ‘illegal’ appointment of Qasmi as chairman PTV.

The top court in its short order summoned Ishaq Dar in the case who is abroad nowadays. The court also directed to affix notices at his permanent residence in Lahore besides ordering to circulate this notice through the print and electronic media.

The case regarding Qasmi’s ‘illegal’ appointment as chairman PTV and millions paid to him in the form of various allowances was heard by a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday.

The Chief Justice questioned if Attaul Haq Qasmi did not have the relevant administrative experience to run the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) then why he was appointed against the post. He said: “It is circulating that Qasmi was blessed with this appointment due to his articles in favour of former premier Nawaz Sharif.”

The counsel of former information minister Pervaiz Rasheed informed the court that the payment of salaries on the same pattern was also made to even other persons in the past. “We cannot allow illegal acts on the bases of examples from the past”, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked.

While explaining Qasmi’s qualifications, the lawyer informed the court that he had been awarded national awards. The Chief Justice responded that whenever the government of PML-N came to power it gave awards to Qasmi and asked the lawyer to check the record.

Earlier, it was informed by the Attorney General for Pakistan that not only the appointment of Qasmi was against the rules but also he was not entitled to receive the perks and privileges as a chairman of PTV.

Former principal secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad had also informed the court that the prime minister had only approved the appointment of Qasmi but the salaries and perks and privileges provided to him were accorded by either the Ministry of Information or the Ministry of Finance.

“Neither the former premier nor his secretariat has any role in the fixation of the salary of Qasmi”, he stated. He said: “I don’t have any idea about the unauthorised expenses incurred by Qasmi.”

However, Pervez Rasheed’s lawyer on Thursday informed the court that the salary package of Qasmi was approved by former PM upon which the Chief Justice questioned where is the summary in this regard.

Pervez’s lawyer responded that the Ministry of Finance had moved a summary for Qasmi’s pay package. The Chief Justice observed that all stakeholders who contributed in this illegality would have to face the consequences.

Later, former information minister Pervaiz Rasheed also appeared before the apex court and explained that he had moved the summary of the salary of Attaul Haq Qasmi according to the rules and regulations.

The former information minister explained that he had consulted with all stakeholders before forwarding the summary and the Finance Division could stop the summary.

Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that no division could stop a summary if such an appointment is made on the directions of a bigwig.

He stated that they would reserve the judgment to the extent of Attaul Haq Qasmi’s appointment case today while the role of Ishaq Dar and secretary finance will be examined on Monday.