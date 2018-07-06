Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Stock Exchange kicked off the day on a positive tone, reaching an intra-day high of +409pts, however this positivity couldn't last long as the 100-share index came under pressure and made an intra-day low of -240 points, closing finally down 107pts at 40,239 pts.

Yesterday's major heavyweights namely LUCK (+2.94pc), KEL (+9.46pc), MARI (+1.85pc), UBL (+0.61pc) and HCAR (+5pc) cumulatively contributed +95 points to the overall index. Traded volumes increased by 22pc over last day's session to 143m shares, while value traded increased to $41m.

Volume leaders were KEL (+9.46pc), PAEL (-1.10 percent) and EPCL (+1.33pc). Mixed sentiment were witnessed in the cement sector where LUCK (+2.94 percent) and DGKC (+1.18pc) closed in the green zone and on the flipside MLCF (-4.17pc) and PIOC (-1.55 percent) closed in the red zone. E&P sector lost value to close lower than its previous day close as crude oil prices edged lower in the international market after US president’s message regarding OPEC and crude prices. PPL (-0.45pc) and POL (-0.48pc) were the losers of the sector. It is expected that stock market will remain volatile in the coming sessions.