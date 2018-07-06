Share:

SIALKOT - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a suspected terrorist near local Sabzi Mandi in Daska city. According to the senior CTD officials, on a tip-off, a CTD team from Gujranwala raided there in Daska city and caught red handed a suspect terrorist, who was planning terrorism act in Daska city.

The officials added that the suspect terrorist was identified as Yousaf, a resident of tehsil Kamalia (Toba Tek Singh district), who belonged to banned international militant organization ISIS. CTD arrested him with explosive material and safety fuse from his custody.

It has sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against him. Further investigations were underway, in this regard.

It was the second suspect terrorist arrested by CTD from Sialkot district during the last week.

Earlier, the CTD had also arrested a suspect terrorist Ahmed Butt who belonged to banned militant organization Al-Qaida (Umer Kundi Group), on June 30,2018 (a week ago).