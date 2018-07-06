Share:

SIALKOT - The PTI has got stronger position than the PML-N in Pasrur city’s NA-74 constituency as the two former MPAs of PML-N Ch Munawar Ali Gill and Rana Liaqat Ali are affecting the PML-N vote bank as independent candidates for not getting party tickets.

PTI candidate Chaudhary Ghulam Abbas is all se to give tough time to PML-N’s candidate Ali Zahid, the son of Zahid Hamid former federal law minister. In the the current political scenario, PML-N dissident Ch Munawar Ali Gill is also contesting the polls as an independent candidate against PML-N candidate Ali Zahid in Pasrur city’s constituency.

According to the local people, PML-N candidate is a new comer in the field of local politics while the PTI’s candidate Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas is very senior politician due to which Ghulam Abbas has a plus point of his political seniority. He had been the former provincial minister and former general secretary of PPP Punjab.

However, the PML-N dissident Ch Munawar Ali Gill is also claiming to win the July 25, 2018 general elections by using his complete political influence. PML-N’s Rana Liaqat Ali is also contesting polls as an independent candidate against the PML-N’s candidate Mirza Altaf Hussain in Pasrur tehsil’s constituency (PP 39, Sialkot-V). He is damaging the PML-N vote bank there besides claiming to have his personal big vote bank in the area.

Rana Liaqat Ali said that he will win these polls as an independent candidate by defeating the PML-N and PTI candidates. PML-N top leadership had dropped Liaqat Ali while awarding the party ticket. PML-N awarded ticket to Mirza Altaf Hussain, the president of PML-N Saudi Arabia.

According to the local independent political observes, the position of independent candidate Ch Munawar Ali in constituency (NA 74, Sialkot-III) and independent candidate Rana Liaqat Ali in constituency (PP 39, Sialkot-V) is getting strong day by day.

As both the independent candidates are giving the tough time to both PML-N and PTI candidates. However, a neck and neck contest is expected between PML-N’s candidate Ali Zahid and PTI candidate Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas. NA 74 consists of Pasrur tehsil and several other rural areas of Narowal tehsil. The number of the total registered votes was 475866 in the constituency - 262838 males and 207328 females.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has planned 383 polling stations for holding general elections. Constituency NA-74 is the native area of Zahid Hamid who himself is not contesting 2018 general elections.

Zahid Hamid got 73529 votes as PML-Q candidate in the constituency in 2002 general elections and won. He also got 62362 votes as PML-N candidate and won the 2008 general elections besides winning the 2013 general elections by getting 131468 votes as PML-N candidate in this constituency (then NA 114, Sialkot-V).

The local annoyed leaders are much annoyed with the top leadership, which allegedly ignored them and not gave them the party tickets. These dissidents from both the sides are contesting the 2018 general elections against the candidates of PML-N and PTI.