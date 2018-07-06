Share:

Everyone is connected to one another through vast network in which social networking, social relations and web applications. Marshall McLuhan, a philosopher stated that the communication theory has rightly new electronic independence which has re-created to the world as an image of a global village.

This electronic independence is inherently dependent upon the vast network generated by internet that has illuminated million people by spreading knowledge internationally which was in past restricted by various barriers such as long distance, nationality issues, traveling, lack of facilities and religion.

This world is being social network and has allowed free and effort less sharing of thoughts, belief opinion and facts. Many online social networks have been created like websites, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook etc which are immense source of ruin people including this world.

DR. SUMBAL NOSHEEN &

MUHAMMAD IMRAN,

Lahore, June 19.