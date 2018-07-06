Share:

LAHORE (PR) All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union has welcomed the decisions of Supreme Court of Pakistan for arranging and providing resources for the building of two major water dams in the country.

Addressing a meeting held at Bakhtiar Labour Hall Lahore on Thursday, union leaders urged the federal and provincial governments to start construction of the dams as early as possible.

Union Leader Khurshid Ahmed General Secretary of the union appealed to the workers to take special care in rainy season for prevention of accidents.

The meeting was also addressed by Abdul Latif Nizamani, Haji Muhammad Ramzan Achakzai, Gohar Taj, Javed Iqbal Baloch, Waliur Rehman Khan, Haji Muhammad Younas, Rana Abdul Shakoor and other representatives of the union.