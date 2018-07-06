Share:

World Cup fever in England will not extend to weddings round the country on Saturday with those tempted to glance at their mobile phones during the match with Sweden facing a red card. England's first World Cup quarter-final in 12 years, following their nerve-wracking penalty shootout victory over Colombia, takes place at 1400 GMT when many weddings or post-ceremony receptions will be taking place. This has prompted the Reverend Sandra Millar, head of "life events" for The Church of England (CofE), to issue guidelines for those attending the ceremonies and advocating anyone caught sneaking a look at their mobile phone should be sent packing. "For those attending a wedding service at 3pm (1400 GMT), I'd strongly encourage you to make sure you are fully on-side with the happy couple and switch off your mobile phone in advance," she told the Daily Telegraph.