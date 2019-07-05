Share:

ISLAMABAD-Prime Minister’s Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Thursday said that Premier Imran Khan’s vision of Clean Green Pakistan is getting international acclaim.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that 7.5 billion rupees have been allocated for 10 billion tree Tsunami programme for this year and Rs125 billion will be spent on this project in next four years. He said it will be largest environmental investment in the Pakistan’s history. He said the government is pursuing PM’s vision of environment protection. He said the incumbent government sets two goals and first is across the board accountability and second is sustainable development. He said previous governments always ignored the Environment Division and last government allocated less than a billion rupee for Climate Change Division but the incumbent government increased this budget 16 percent.

He said all international agencies related to environment are appreciating PTI’s government project one billion tree on different forums.

Malik Amin Aslam said that we are going to launch a global Eco System Restoration Fund, which will be opened for international partners to learn lessons from Pakistan’s Billion Tree Tsunami experience. He said China and Korea have shown keen interest for the fund. He said Pakistan is itself funding Ten Billion Tree Tsunami programme to meet challenges of climate change. He said Billion Tree Tsunami project, successfully completed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has earned global recognition for Pakistan. He said now that project has been replicated as Ten Billion Tree Tsunami, covering all the provinces, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Malik said we have achieved the target of planting 150 million trees during the winter season and new target for the summer season will be set soon. He said the government is making strenuous efforts to recover state lands from illegal occupants and grow plants on them by following urban forestry model.

He said in Lahore Division alone, 60,000 kanals of state land was recovered from illegal occupants, where trees will be planted. He said planted forests in various parts of Punjab are in bad conditions due to non-attention of previous governments, will now be again turned into jungles. He said the government has too released funds for forest plantation.