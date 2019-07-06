Share:

LAHORE (PR) Haleeb Foods, one of the leading food and beverages companies of Pakistan, last year introduced a unique program - ‘Quality Through The Line’ (QTTL). This program revolves around key areas including people, processes and plants in order to bring about a change that would ultimately lead to sustainable growth. The first phase – QTTL 1.0 successfully ended in January 2019. As an outcome product quality improvement of almost 100% was seen. The second phase specifically aims at improving knowledge and skillsets and as of now 99% of HFL total employees have passed the Apprentice Level Quality Testing