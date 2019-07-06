Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan-Mexican pair of Aisamul-Haq-Qureshi and Santiago Gonzales reached the third round of the Wimbledon 2019 after beating Brazil’s Bruno Soares and Croatia’s Mate Pavic 3-2 in a thrilling second round match on Friday.

Aisam’s father Ehtesham-ul-Haq Qureshi told The Nation that Aisam-Gonzales had to struggle hard to overcome spirited Brazil-Croatia pair by 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-4. Two sets down, Pak-Mexican duo made a strong comeback in the third set by displaying high-quality tennis and first leveled the score at 6-6 and then won it 7-6(5).

Aisam-Gonzales maintained their supremacy in the fourth set with aggressive and impressive shots and won it 6-4 and also emerged as triumphant in the fifth and decisive set with identical score of 6-4 to register 3-2 victory and also booked berth in third round. Recently, Pavic was World No 1 and Soares No 2 doubles player and both have been Grand Slam winners as well.

Earlier in the first round match, the Pak-Mexican duo edged out strong Serbian duo of J Tipsarvic and L Djere in a four-set thriller. Having lost the first set at 4-6, Aisam and partner settled with aggressive strategy at net and baseline game, taking the second set at 6-3. They continued to play high-quality tennis, with down the line winners exchanged and one break of serve, to win the third set 6-4.

With no break in the fourth set, the overall match was marked with Aisam’s aces while his partner displaying more focus and strong volleys, thus the Pak-Mexican duo winning the set and match at 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4). Serbia’s Tipsarvic had been world ranked 8 in singles and partner 27 in singles.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan has especially travelled to watch and extend support to Aisam at Wimbledon, which shows PTF chief’s keen interest in betterment and promotion of Pakistan tennis, while Aisam also commended this great gesture.