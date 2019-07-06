Share:

ISLAMABAD - China has proved its strength and capability combating terrorism, as it has successfully controlled terrorist groups in its Xinjing autonomous region, providing a peaceful life to the people.Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said this in a statement here on Friday that since the 1990s, terrorists, extremists and separatists inside and outside China have planned and organised thousands of violent terrorist attacks in Xinjiang, resulting in a large number of casualties of innocent people of all ethnic groups. “This was the result of the Chinese government’s policy of tracking down terrorism and safeguarding social stability,” he said.By combining anti-terrorism experience of the international community with the ground situation, the Chinese government has taken a series of de-radicalisation measures, including establishing the vocation and education training centre. Lessons on official language of China, Chinese laws, vocational training and de-radicalisation were offered for free, so trainees can master a skill and achieve self-reliance after the training.