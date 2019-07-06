Share:

LAHORE - After four months of political wilderness, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan was recalled on Friday to take oath as provincial minister.

Acting Governor Ch Parvez Elahi administered the oath at a simple ceremony held at the Governor House. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also attended the ceremony.

Chohan had to resign as information minister in March this year following his outburst against the Hindus. Chohan had later justified his utterances saying they were directed against the Hindus living in India and not against the Hindu minority in Pakistan.

His remarks had invited harsh criticism from leaders of different political parties and the public at large. The PTI leadership also did not like his statement and asked him to resign.

Chohan is most likely to be given the charge of forestry, fisheries and wildlife department, a portfolio formerly held by ex-Minister Sibtain Khan, now facing NAB investigations for misusing his authority as provincial minister during 2002-2007.

The PML-N has termed Chohan’s elevation yet another U-turn of the PTI government. One of its legislators, Majid Bukhari submitted a resolution to the Punjab Assembly Secretariat condemning Chohan’s appointment as the provincial minister.

The resolution calls his appointment ‘shameful act’. The resolution reads: “During his six months stint as Minister, Chohan had also shown disrespect for journalists, actors and politicians.’’