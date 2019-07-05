Share:

Most of the Gulf countries are the victims of civil war. The condition in Yemen is especially dangerous, where 88% of the population has been badly affected by war.

According to a recent survey of UNICEF, 78 thousand children in Yemen are suffering from malnutrition. According to another report, one person dies after every four hours in Yemen. These deaths are occurring because of the civil war. It is the right time for UNO to step forward and eradicate the civil wars of Yemen and provide Yemenis with a peaceful and comfortable environment. I hope that immediate actions will be taken for the protection of the precious lives of people.

HASSAN JAN,

Turbat.