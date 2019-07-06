Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Friday took a swipe at the former rulers for what he called ruing economy for their personal gains.

“Had economic robbery not been committed in the past, the nation would have not faced difficult circumstances,” he said in a statement .

The chief minister said that efforts will be made to remove the reservations of the traders and added that interests of the business community will be protected to every possible extent.

He said Pakistan is moving towards peace and progress and the economy should be saved from any politics.

“The purpose of hue and cry is to divert the attention from their corruption but these elements will not be succeeded in their designs. We want to remove poverty and deprivations at any cost,” he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM directed the provincial administration and line departments to remain vigilant in wake of the recent spell of rains.

He directed that drainage system should be made functional and necessary machinery and other resources should be fully utilized for drainage of water from low-lying areas. The traffic should not be affected due to rains and steps should be made in advance to avoid traffic jam like situation. He said that officials of administration and rescue agencies should personally monitor the relief work.