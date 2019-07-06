Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad on Friday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a seven-day further physical remand of Omni Groups Abdul Ghani Majeed in the mega money laundering and fake bank accounts scam.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced the accused before AC Judge Muhammad Bashir on expiry of his physical remand period.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor apprised the judge about the progress in investigations from the accused and requested him grant 14 days more physical remand for further probe.

He stated that the accused was owner of various companies of Omni Group.

However, the defence counsel opposed NAB’s request and pleaded that the department had been provided the required information by his client.

He argued that nothing wrong was done as one company had taken loan and transferred the same to the other.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor informed the judge the accused had also been arrested in the Thatta Water Supply case last day and there was need of his physical remand in that case too.

After hearing the arguments, the court extended the physical remand of the accused and directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce him again on July 12.