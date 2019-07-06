Share:

PESHAWAR - Elders of Darra Adamkhel on Friday held a protest demonstration against the local administration for allegedly supporting the influential mafia in illegal occupation of coalmines in Akhorwal area.

The protesting elders holding placards inscribed with slogans against the administration and black flags in their hands gathered at main Saddar Road outside the press club. The infuriated protesters chanted full-throat slogans against the local administration for not taking action against the influential mafia despite bringing the issue into the notice of the administration.

The elders talking to journalists said the coalmine belonged to the whole tribe as was the custom, but the influential mafia had occupied it by denying its profit to other tribesmen. They added the influential had earned millions of rupees but did not share a penny with the respective poor tribesmen.

The elders lamented that the coalmine dispute had been resolved a year and a half ago on a ten-point agreement in the presence of local administration. But now only one point of the total ten-point agreement being followed, while regarding the implementation of rest of the points they said the administration was following delaying tactics, due to which a sense of deprivation was being spread among the entire Akhorwal tribe.

The protesting elders said if the administration did not stop supporting the mafia and resolve the dispute within a week, then they would stage a protest demonstration in front of Governor House Peshawar.

Meanwhile, Tanzeem Tahafuz-e-Zarai Zameen, an organisation for the protection of cultivable lands, Azakhel Bala has demanded of the government and WAPDA chairman to take notice of the installation of a power grid station on cultivable lands instead of using barren land for the purpose.

Addressing a news conference on Friday at Peshawar Press Club, the organisation head Riaz Advocate and Tehsil Council Member Shah Saud informed that Wapda officials were planning to establish a grid station on a vast piece of 1717 kanal cultivable land of locals in Azakhel Bala.

They said that cultivable lands of poor people, who solely depend on farming, will be ruined. They added the local people would also be displaced from their respective areas due to the installation of the grid.

The organisation head Riaz advocate also proposed the government and authorities concerned to establish the power grid station on hundred of acre barren lands in the area instead of on cultivable lands. He demanded of the government and authorities concerned of WAPDA to take notice and revise the decision and avoid running the cultivable lands, otherwise warned to launch a protest drive for their rights.