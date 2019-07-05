Share:

LOS ANGELES-nd step away from her phone after she came under fire earlier this week for standing up for her manager Scooter Braun when he became embroiled in a feud with Taylor Swift.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the ‘Cool for the Summer’ hitmaker uploaded a photograph of her looking downcast on stage and wrote: ‘’Taking a break for a while. Be kind,’’ followed by a red heart emoji.

It’s not known what has pushed the ‘Confident’ singer to quit her social networking sites but Demi received a barrage of negative comments from fans at the beginning of the week when she raved about Scooter being a ‘’good man.’’

She said at the time: ‘’I have dealt with bad people in the industry and Scooter is not one of them. He’s a good man.

‘’Personally, I’m grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop ‘dragging’ people or bullying them. There’s enough hate in this world as it is. Y’all can come after me all you want but I’m always gonna stay loyal to my team. I value loyalty more than most people in this world and if my name is gonna be brought into conversations I’m gonna stand up for myself and the ones on my team.’’ Demi - who has battled with an eating disorder in the past - also defended herself after a fan posted an unflattering photo of her and told her they had a ‘’diet’’ for her.