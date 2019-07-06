Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said that the economic diplomacy initiated by the government is yielding positive results.

Speaking to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here, he said Pakistan was a multi-cultural society and it has a great potential of tourism, and the media needs to promote tourism in the country.

He said the media has an important role to project positive image of the country in the world.

Separately, Foreign Minister Qureshi said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was making serious efforts to bring the country out of economic crisis.

Speaking to President PILDAT Ahmed Bilal Mehboob yesterday, he said the government is pursuing economic diplomacy to promote investment in the country, which is bringing out positive results.

Ahmed Bilal Mehboob said evaluation of the performance of ministers by Prime Minister Imran Khan is a welcome step by the government.

He said previous governments had been making such statements, but the government was the first one that took practical step toward this direction.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Qureshi stressed the need for enhancing volume of bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

He was talking to outgoing Kazakh Ambassador Barlybay Sadykov in Islamabad yesterday.

On the occasion, Foreign Minister emphasized on starting direct flights between Pakistan and Kazakhstan to promote bilateral connections.

The Ambassador said that his stay in Pakistan was memorable and he will keep playing his role in promoting ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to close cooperation with regional countries to achieve the shared objectives of countering the common threats through joint efforts.