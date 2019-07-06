Share:

LAHORE : Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Friday ordered transfers and postings of eight police officers. According to a notification, Multan SP (City division) Ahmad Nawaz Shah was transferred and posted as Sheikhupura SP while Gujranwala SP (City division) Abdul Qayyum was transferred and posted as Multan SP (City division). Lahore SP Security (SPU) Tariq Mahmood was transferred and posted as Faisalabad SP (Madina Town) while Mohammad Tahir Maqsood was transferred and posted as SP (Jaranwala division). Jhang SP (Investigation) Rashida Bibi was ordered to report to the Central Police Office.

Lahore DSP (IX-SPU) Saif Ullah was transferred and posted as Jhang City SDPO while DSP (Legal) DG Khan Region Farooq Ahmed Khan was transferred and posted as Rajanpur SDPO (Sadar) and Lahore DSP (VVIP Security City Traffic Police) Shahid Mahmood Butt was transferred and posted as Narowal DSP Headquarters against an existing vacancy.

