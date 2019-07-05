Share:

The farming problem is rapidly increasing in the rural areas of Balochistan due to the shortage of water since water is essential for their plantations. Our government failed to complete the dam project. Despite being the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, agriculture is facing such problems as the lack of modern agricultural technology, the poor financial position of the farmers, uneconomic land holdings, various plant diseases and natural calamities. Unlike Pakistan, other countries like India do have modern agricultural techniques to make their soil fertile. Balochistan doesn’t lack soil fertility, but the farmers have no fertilizers, and the agriculture department is not interested in providing them.

The crops get destroyed due to the shortage of water, which is also required at homes for domestic purposes. The government of Pakistan is requested to make strict laws for the agricultural department to visit the fields of these rural areas.

MUNA MANZOOR,

Kalatuk.