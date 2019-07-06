Share:

LAHORE (PR) Total PARCO Pakistan Limited (TPPL) took the honors of announcing the winner of the bumper prize- AUDI A4 car linked to the recently concluded Drive Your Dream promotion at a local hotel. The consumer promotion started on the 12th of April 2019 and lasted for slightly more than two months. Consumers having filled up their vehicles on PKR 2,500- litres of TOTAL EXCELLIUM HOBC fuel or purchased TOTAL QUARTZ series of lubricants (3 or 4 Litres pack) entered a lucky draw to get the chance of winning the bumper prize besides a weekly lucky draw for free fuel for one year worth PKR 150,000- per winner.